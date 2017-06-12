Climber who died descending Alaska mountain was from Nepal
The National Park Service in Alaska says the climber who died on Denali, North America's highest mountain, was a 28-year-old man from Nepal. The park service said Sunday that Sanjay Pandit, of Kathmandu, was descending the mountain Friday with two teammates when he died of an unknown medical illness.
