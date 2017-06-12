Climber who died descending Alaska mo...

Climber who died descending Alaska mountain was from Nepal

The National Park Service in Alaska says the climber who died on Denali, North America's highest mountain, was a 28-year-old man from Nepal. The park service said Sunday that Sanjay Pandit, of Kathmandu, was descending the mountain Friday with two teammates when he died of an unknown medical illness.

