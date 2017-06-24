CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, c...

CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'

CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he thinks disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden. "In some ways, I do think it's accelerated," Pompeo told MSNBC in an interview that aired Saturday.

