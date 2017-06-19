Chinese parents alarmed by miniature ...

Chinese parents alarmed by miniature crossbow craze

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Powerful mini-crossbows that shoot toothpicks and needles are the new must-have toy for schoolkids across China - and a nightmare for concerned parents and school officials. Chinese media report that several cities have already banned sales of the palm-sized contraptions, which sell for about $1 and are powerful enough to puncture soda cans, apples and cardboard, depending on the projectile.

Chicago, IL

