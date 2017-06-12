Chinese court sentences fugitive tyco...

Chinese court sentences fugitive tycoon's staff to prison

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A court in northern China on Friday sentenced three employees working for fugitive real estate billionaire Guo Wengui, who has been locked in a high-stakes political feud with the ruling Communist Party. The Dalian Xigang People's Court announced prison terms of less than three years for the employees who prosecutors said were ordered by Guo to falsify financial documents to obtain loans from a state bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... 44 min Aspirin Between M... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 9 hr Is the sky blue 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... 12 hr anonymous 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 15 hr red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Thu Cleef 5
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Thu Cleef 10
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Thu Stands with farts 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC