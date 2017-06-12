Chinese court sentences fugitive tycoon's staff to prison
A court in northern China on Friday sentenced three employees working for fugitive real estate billionaire Guo Wengui, who has been locked in a high-stakes political feud with the ruling Communist Party. The Dalian Xigang People's Court announced prison terms of less than three years for the employees who prosecutors said were ordered by Guo to falsify financial documents to obtain loans from a state bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|44 min
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|9 hr
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|15 hr
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Thu
|Cleef
|5
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Thu
|Cleef
|10
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Thu
|Stands with farts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC