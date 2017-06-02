China's media calls Trump's withdrawa...

China's media calls Trump's withdrawal from Paris accord 'global setback'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Star Online

China's state news agency Xinhua described U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord as a "global setback" and rejected Trump's claim that it would lead to many more jobs in America. In a commentary published on Friday, Xinhua suggested that no one country was now likely take up leadership of global efforts to fight climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... 14 hr Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Thu Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC