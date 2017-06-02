China's media calls Trump's withdrawal from Paris accord 'global setback'
China's state news agency Xinhua described U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord as a "global setback" and rejected Trump's claim that it would lead to many more jobs in America. In a commentary published on Friday, Xinhua suggested that no one country was now likely take up leadership of global efforts to fight climate change.
