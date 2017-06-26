China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate g...

China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

Waco Tribune-Herald

Imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been transferred to a hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, his former lawyer said Monday. Liu, 61, was in stable condition at a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang, lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press.

