China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole
Imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been transferred to a hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, his former lawyer said Monday. Liu, 61, was in stable condition at a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang, lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press.
