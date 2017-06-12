China, SKorea put missile rift on hold to join AIIB meeting

China, SKorea put missile rift on hol...

Putting aside a rift over a U.S. anti-missile system, top officials from China and South Korea were attending a meeting of a China-backed Asian lending bank that opened Friday on the South Korean island of Jeju. Chinese finance minister Xiao Jie and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley were among those at the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual meeting, which runs through Sunday.

