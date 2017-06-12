China, Russia held navy drill on Sunday - Xinhua

China, Russia held navy drill on Sund...

Reuters

A Chinese naval fleet held a scheduled military exercise with the Russian navy in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad on Sunday in the first of planned exercises this year to strengthen their cooperation, state news agency Xinhua reported. The "Joint Sea-2017" exercise follows similar ones held last year, and more exercises will be held in late July in the Baltic Sea, and in mid-September in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, it added.

Chicago, IL

