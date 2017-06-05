China ponders public morality after video of gruesome death - Sat, 10 Jun 2017 PST
In this Saturday, June 10, 2017, photo, a website shows a frame from a video of a woman as she is run over by a car at a traffic junction displayed on a computer in Beijing, China. After the grainy video of a traffic accident in the city of Zhumadian surfaced on Chinese social media this week, the initial reaction was one of outrage directed at the more than 40 pedestrians and drivers who passed within meters of the woman, all failing to offer help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|9 hr
|Fit2Serve
|3
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Fri
|Wondering
|7
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC