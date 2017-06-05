China ponders public morality after v...

China ponders public morality after video of gruesome death - Sat, 10 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Saturday, June 10, 2017, photo, a website shows a frame from a video of a woman as she is run over by a car at a traffic junction displayed on a computer in Beijing, China. After the grainy video of a traffic accident in the city of Zhumadian surfaced on Chinese social media this week, the initial reaction was one of outrage directed at the more than 40 pedestrians and drivers who passed within meters of the woman, all failing to offer help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 9 hr Fit2Serve 3
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Fri Wondering 7
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC