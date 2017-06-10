China launches new class of naval des...

China launches new class of naval destroyer to boost military strength

11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

China's military launched a new type of domestically-built destroyer, state media said, the latest addition to the country's rapidly expanding navy. The 10,000-tonne warship was launched at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, the official Xinhua news agency said, making it the first of the People's Liberation Army Navy's "new generation" destroyers.

