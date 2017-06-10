China frees activists who probed Ivan...

China frees activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier

The three Chinese investigators who went undercover at a factory that made Ivanka Trump shoes walked out of a Chinese police station Wednesday after a month behind bars, but face an uncertain future and threat of a trial.

