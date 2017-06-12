China dials-up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua

China dials-up legal pressure on exil...

China dials-up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo

Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party. Chinese-born Guo has recently unleashed a deluge of corruption allegations against high-level Communist Party officials and is facing multiple lawsuits in a number of different jurisdictions.

Chicago, IL

