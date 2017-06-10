China defends prison care of ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu
A video clip shows China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo lying on a bed receiving medical treatment at a hospital on a computer screen in Beijing, Thursday, June 29, 2017. An online video without clear provenance but certainly shot by Chinese authorities has shown Liu thanking wardens for taking care of his health, in an apparent response to criticisms that Beijing has failed to provide sufficient health care to China's most prominent political prisoner.
