California legislator wins Democratic fight for House seat

A Hispanic legislator backed by the Democratic Party and powerful labour unions easily won Tuesday's election to a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California, after turning back a spirited campaign by a self-proclaimed outsider who wanted to become the first Korean-American in Congress in nearly two decades. Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez won 60 per cent of the 33,000 votes counted in the 34th Congressional District, according to an unofficial tally Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.