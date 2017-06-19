BRICS meeting highlights climate change, trade, terrorism
Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes, second left, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second right, South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, left ,Indian Minister of External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh, right, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, attend the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing Monday, June 19, 2017. The meeting is being held in advance of the annual BRICS Summit in Xiamen, in September 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|25 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|8
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|2 hr
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|17 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|17 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC