Body camera footage shows black man shot by police

Trump launches all-out attack on 'Crooked Hillary', saying she smashed phones and bleached servers - but his Russian 'non-dealings' are being investigated as he hits back at obstruction of justice probe Baseball gunman had foster daughter, 17, who committed suicide by dousing her body in gasoline and then lighting herself on fire Woman claims a United Airlines employee woke her up by kicking her in the head while she slept in a Houston airport chapel Otto Warmbier is in a vegetative state: Doctors say freed North Korean detainee has suffered 'extensive loss of brain tissue', likely had a heart attack - and there is NO evidence of botulism Republican congressman says TRUMP is partly to blame for 'demons that have been unleashed' in lead up to baseball shooting Trump reveals Steve Scalise is 'in some trouble' after visiting him and asks for prayers for other critically-wounded victims of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.