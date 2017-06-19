Berlin going nuts over arrival of 2 g...

Berlin going nuts over arrival of 2 giant pandas from China

Two giant pandas from China have landed safely in Berlin where they are being welcomed by the German capital's mayor and the Chinese ambassador. Men Meng and Jiao Qing were treated like royalty on their 12-hour-flight from Chengdu in southwestern China - their entourage included a Berlin veterinarian, two Chinese zookeepers and traveling press.

