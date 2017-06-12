Bangladesh arrests 6 suspected Islamist militants

Security officials in Bangladesh's capital have arrested six members of a banned militant group and accused them of planning to kill an outspoken Islamic scholar for his stand against religious extremism, a police official said Monday. He said the suspects are members of Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, which has been blamed for many killings in recent years, including an attack last July on a restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic zone in which 20 hostages were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.