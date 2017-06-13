American student released by North Ko...

American student released by North Korea is in a coma

American college student Otto Warmbier has been released after more than 17 months in detention in North Korea but has been in a coma for over a year, according to his parents. The 22-year-old contracted botulism and is in "bad shape" but en route back to the United States, a source close to the family told CNN.

Chicago, IL

