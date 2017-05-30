Afghans 'fed up' with burying dead

Two days after a vicious truck bomb tore through Kabul's diplomatic zone -- the explosion so powerful it caused concrete blast walls to come crumbling down -- protesters gathered in at least two separate locations in the city, demanding the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani's government. Eyewitnesses told CNN the demonstrations on Friday turned violent as Afghan police fired live bullets into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowds, fearing they may attempt to approach the Presidential Palace.

