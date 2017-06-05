Afghan president says last week's bombing killed over 150
Afghanistan's president has again invited the Taliban to peace talks, c... . Delegates attend a gathering of 23 nations, the EU, U.N. and NATO intended to discuss security and political issues in the country, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC