Afghan president says last weeka s bo...

Afghan president says last weeka s bombing killed over 150

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Afghanistan's president said Tuesday that last week's suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to topple the Taliban. The attack added to growing concerns about whether Afghan forces can defeat the Taliban or an increasingly destructive Islamic State affiliate without further aid from U.S. and international forces, which formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC