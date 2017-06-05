Afghan officials ready for so-called ...

Afghan officials ready for so-called Kabul Process

" The Afghan government says it's ready to host the so-called Kabul Process in which peace and security issues will be discussed among Afghans and officials from the region and around the world. Shakib Mustaghni, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, says the Afghan government will host the first meeting of the process on Tuesday in Kabul.

