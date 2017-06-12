Afghan officials: a foreign citizen k...

Afghan officials: a foreign citizen kidnapped in Kabul

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Agriculture Ministry spokesman Latifullah Rashedi said the man, who was kidnapped early Sunday, was working on a horticultural and livestock program, but declined to provide his nationality. Another official in the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, says the man is a Kenyan national.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 7 hr June 2
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Fri Aspirin Between M... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC