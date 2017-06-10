Afghan officials: 4 police officers k...

Afghan officials: 4 police officers killed in 2 attacks

Abdullah Naziri, head of the Badakhshan provincial council, said Wednesday that both victims were sisters who were returning to their jobs after Eid holidays. Meanwhile Jelani Farahi, the deputy police chief for southern Zabul province, said two policemen were killed when their checkpoint came under insurgent attack.

