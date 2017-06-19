Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 ...

Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police

An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 police and wounding another three. Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, said the Taliban attacked late Saturday, setting off a gunbattle in which five insurgents were killed.

