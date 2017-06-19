Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police
An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 police and wounding another three. Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, said the Taliban attacked late Saturday, setting off a gunbattle in which five insurgents were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|20 hr
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Sat
|Red Crosse
|73
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Sat
|davy
|4
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Fri
|June
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 20
|Parden Pard
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC