Afghan official: IS moves to seize Os...

Afghan official: IS moves to seize Osama bin Laden's hideout

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Islamic State fighters captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Wednesday. The push and capture of the giant cave complex that once housed the late al-Qaida chief would be a major scoop for the Islamic State group in its increasingly deadly rivalry with the Afghan Taliban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse 4 hr Citizen Police 1
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 11 hr Rollo 3
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... 16 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Tue USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Tue USA Today 1
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Tue Thomas 9
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC