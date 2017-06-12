Afghan official: IS moves to seize Osama bin Laden's hideout
Islamic State fighters captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Wednesday. The push and capture of the giant cave complex that once housed the late al-Qaida chief would be a major scoop for the Islamic State group in its increasingly deadly rivalry with the Afghan Taliban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|4 hr
|Citizen Police
|1
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|11 hr
|Rollo
|3
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC