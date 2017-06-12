Afghan official: Gunmen on motorcycle...

Afghan official: Gunmen on motorcycle kill district chief

Read more: India.com

An Afghan official says a district chief has been shot and killed in western Nimroz province by gunmen riding on a motorcycle. Ahmad Arab, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he suddenly came under attack by two gunmen this morning.

Chicago, IL

