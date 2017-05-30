Afghan man kills Russian boy in Germa...

Afghan man kills Russian boy in Germany, and is shot dead by police

An Afghan man killed a 5-year-old Russian boy in a home for asylum seekers near Regensburg in southern Germany on Saturday and was then shot dead by police, said German police, who confirmed earlier news media reports. The 41-year-old Afghan also severely injured the boy's mother before police shot him at the home, where he died of his wounds, online magazine Focus Online reported, adding that the boy's brother, age 6, was being treated for shock after the attack.

Chicago, IL

