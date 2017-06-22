A sniper and his observer watch from ...

A sniper and his observer watch from a rooftop.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

A Canadian soldier in Iraq has killed an ISIS militant from more than two miles away, shattering the world record for a confirmed sniper kill in military history. Report says Canadian sniper has shattered world record for the longest confirmed kill in history A Canadian soldier in Iraq has killed an ISIS militant from more than two miles away, shattering the world record for a confirmed sniper kill in military history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American student who died after release from No... 3 hr Carl Bailey 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 6 hr slick willie expl... 55
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Tue Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC