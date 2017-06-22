A sniper and his observer watch from a rooftop.
A Canadian soldier in Iraq has killed an ISIS militant from more than two miles away, shattering the world record for a confirmed sniper kill in military history. Report says Canadian sniper has shattered world record for the longest confirmed kill in history A Canadian soldier in Iraq has killed an ISIS militant from more than two miles away, shattering the world record for a confirmed sniper kill in military history.
