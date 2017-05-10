With unusual praise, Trump says he co...

With unusual praise, Trump says he could meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door Monday to a future meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, offering unusual praise for the globally ostracized leader at a time of surging nuclear tensions. Although the White House played down near-term prospects for such a meeting, Trump's conciliatory comments marked a departure from his more unforgiving tone toward the North in recent days.

