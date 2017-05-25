What to know about NATO as Trump meet...

What to know about NATO as Trump meets alliance leaders in Brussels

President Donald Trump will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday with heads of state from all 28 members, despite his past criticism of the alliance. On the campaign trail and as president-elect, Trump repeatedly called NATO "obsolete," raising doubts about whether the United States, under his leadership, would help defend its NATO allies in Europe if Russia attacked them.

