Wasp nests removed in Sri Lanka ahead of Indian PM visit

14 hrs ago

Sri Lankan authorities have removed thousands of wasps from a tea growing region ahead of a visit this week by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a planned visit to Colombo on Friday, Modi is scheduled to visit a tea plantation to open an Indian-funded hospital and speak to workers of Indian heritage.

