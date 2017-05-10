Wasp nests removed in Sri Lanka ahead of Indian PM visit
Sri Lankan authorities have removed thousands of wasps from a tea growing region ahead of a visit this week by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a planned visit to Colombo on Friday, Modi is scheduled to visit a tea plantation to open an Indian-funded hospital and speak to workers of Indian heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|8 hr
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|17 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|Tue
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC