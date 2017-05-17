Vladimir Putin dismisses Donald Trump...

Vladimir Putin dismisses Donald Trump information-sharing scandal

Vladimir Putin has dismissed the ongoing scandal around President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian officials as "political schizophrenia." Mr Trump came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that he shared the sensitive intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

