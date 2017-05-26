US plans first test of ICBM intercept...

US plans first test of ICBM intercept, with NKorea on mind

Read more: The Republic

Preparing for North Korea's growing threat, the Pentagon will try to shoot down an intercontinental-range missile for the first time in a test next week. The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S. homeland, officials said Friday The American interceptor has a spotty track record, succeeding in nine of 17 attempts since 1999.

Chicago, IL

