US plans first test of ICBM intercept, with NKorea on mind
Preparing for North Korea's growing threat, the Pentagon will try to shoot down an intercontinental-range missile for the first time in a test next week. The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S. homeland, officials said Friday The American interceptor has a spotty track record, succeeding in nine of 17 attempts since 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|9 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|11 hr
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|Thu
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC