US Navy moves second aircraft carrier near North Korea
The US Navy is moving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula where it will conduct dual-carrier training exercises with the USS Carl Vinson amid heightened tensions in the region, two defense officials told CNN. The move comes just days after North Korea demonstrated a significant leap forward in their missile program after launching a projectile that achieved "successful" controlled reentry into the earth's lower atmosphere rather than falling back to the surface, according to a preliminary US intelligence analysis, two US officials tell CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC