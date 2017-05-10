US may send Patriot missile to Lithua...

US may send Patriot missile to Lithuania amid Moscow threat

The Gazette

U.S. defense officials said a long-range Patriot missile battery may be deployed to the Baltic region later this year as part of a military exercise. The move, if finalized, would be temporary but signal staunch U.S. backing for Baltic nations concerned about the threat from Russia.

Chicago, IL

