Two suspected militants killed in police raid in Bangladesh

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two suspected militants blew themselves up on Sunday when counter-terrorism police stormed a house in western Bangladesh, police said, the latest in a series of raids on Islamist hideouts. Police said the two men killed themselves by detonating explosives as officers launched an early morning raid in a village in Jhenidah district, about 100 miles west of the capital Dhaka after a tip-off.

