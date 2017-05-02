Trump, Putin signal new effort to cooperate on Syria
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation. The White House said the leaders also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|19 hr
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|22 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC