Trudeau touts Canada's terror fight as Trump pushes NATO to do more
Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|4 hr
|Evelyn
|21
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|9 hr
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|Wed
|Logic Analysis
|6
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC