Trudeau touts Canada's terror fight as Trump pushes NATO to do more

Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.