Tillerson meets Southeast Asian nations, but focus is NKorea
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will press for enforcement of nuclear and missile sanctions on North Korea when he holds a working lunch with Southeast Asia's top diplomats on Thursday. The region is more focused on the Trump administration's trade policy and what its dealings with China might mean for U.S. policy in the South China Sea, where several of the 10-nation bloc's countries are locked in territorial dispute with Beijing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|26 min
|Retribution
|2
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|17 hr
|Jace
|48
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC