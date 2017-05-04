Tillerson meets Southeast Asian natio...

Tillerson meets Southeast Asian nations, but focus is NKorea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will press for enforcement of nuclear and missile sanctions on North Korea when he holds a working lunch with Southeast Asia's top diplomats on Thursday. The region is more focused on the Trump administration's trade policy and what its dealings with China might mean for U.S. policy in the South China Sea, where several of the 10-nation bloc's countries are locked in territorial dispute with Beijing.

