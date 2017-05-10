The WannaCry ransomware might have a link to North Korea
As security researchers investigate last Friday's massive attack from the WannaCry ransomware, they've noticed clues that may link it with a North Korean hacking group that has been blamed for attacking banks across the world. The evidence is far from a smoking gun, and may prove inconclusive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC