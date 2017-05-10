The WannaCry ransomware might have a ...

The WannaCry ransomware might have a link to North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

As security researchers investigate last Friday's massive attack from the WannaCry ransomware, they've noticed clues that may link it with a North Korean hacking group that has been blamed for attacking banks across the world. The evidence is far from a smoking gun, and may prove inconclusive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) Mon Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC