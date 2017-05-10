The Latest: US sees Iran working to p...

The Latest: US sees Iran working to preserve nuclear deal

The Trump administration's national intelligence director says the U.S. sees Iran working to maintain last year's nuclear agreement. Tehran's rationale is that by sticking to the deal, it gets relief from U.S. sanctions and preserves some nuclear capabilities.

