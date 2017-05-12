The Latest: October trial date planne...

The Latest: October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl

A military judge says he has settled on an October trial date for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl on charges that he endangered his comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

