The Latest: October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
A military judge says he has settled on an October trial date for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl on charges that he endangered his comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|6
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC