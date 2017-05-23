Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korea group behind ransomware attacks
A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California. SAN FRANCISCO: Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.
