Sri Lankan president discusses asylum seekers in Australia
President Maithripala Sirisena is making the first visit by a Sri Lankan head of state to Australia. His visit to Canberra and Sydney marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|22 hr
|Logic Analysis
|6
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC