Sri Lanka police blamed for not stopping attacks on Muslims
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Opposition lawmakers and rights activists are blaming the Sri Lankan government for failing to stop a series of attacks on business places and mosques of ethnic minority Muslims over the past five weeks. Victor Ivan, a prominent rights activist, said Wednesday that there has been a serious lapse in the role of police by failing to take effective measures to enforce the law and make arrests.
