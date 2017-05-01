Sri Lanka navy seizes boat with 30 from Myanmar, 2 Indians
Sri Lanka's navy has arrested 32 people suspected to be Rohingya refugees and their Indian traffickers from a boat off the country's northern coast. Navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge said Monday that a coast guard patrol observed the boat entering Sri Lankan waters Sunday.
