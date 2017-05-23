South Korea's Park denies charges as corruption trial begins
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Former President Park Geun-hye denied corruption charges Tuesday at the start of a criminal trial that could potentially send South Korea's first female leader to prison for life. Police had earlier escorted Park, in handcuffs, into court for her first public appearance since she was jailed on March 31 for corruption allegations that led to her removal from office.
