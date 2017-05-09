South Koreans watch vote count with G...

South Koreans watch vote count with Game of Thrones, hip hop

South Koreans don't need to be bored by hours of vote-counting and punditry that fill airtime ahead of the announcement of a winner in the country's presidential election. Television networks on Tuesday went out of their way to entertain on election day, including graphics that turned the candidates into Game of Thrones characters and hip hop artists.

Chicago, IL

